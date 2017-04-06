the Bodyguard National Tour to Play Sacramento Community Center Theater

Broadway Sacramento is delighted to announce that the first U.S. National tour of the hit musical THE BODYGUARD, will play Sacramento Community Center Theater April 18 - 23. Tickets start at $25 and are available now at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street, Sacramento, or by calling 557-1999 ; they are also available at the Community Center Theater Box Office, 1301 L Street, Sacramento, or by calling 808-5181 , or online at Tickets.com . Sacramento Community Center Theater is located at 1301 L Street in Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.