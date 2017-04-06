the Bodyguard National Tour to Play Sacramento Community Center Theater
Broadway Sacramento is delighted to announce that the first U.S. National tour of the hit musical THE BODYGUARD, will play Sacramento Community Center Theater April 18 - 23. Tickets start at $25 and are available now at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street, Sacramento, or by calling 557-1999 ; they are also available at the Community Center Theater Box Office, 1301 L Street, Sacramento, or by calling 808-5181 , or online at Tickets.com . Sacramento Community Center Theater is located at 1301 L Street in Sacramento.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|3 hr
|Mixedguy101
|26
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|21 hr
|Solarman
|8
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Wed
|Roudy the Sevente...
|44
|Trump Eats Detainees
|Tue
|Luz Morales
|4
|We need your answers!
|Tue
|Michellegerman
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Holocaust survivor sees parallel between deport...
|Apr 2
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC