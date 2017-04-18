Tenn. teacher who kidnapped student t...

Tenn. teacher who kidnapped student taken into federal custody

40 min ago

The arraignment of the Tennessee teacher who kidnapped a student in March was delayed Friday after he was taken into federal custody in Yreka, Calif. Tad Cummins, who was found in Northern California on Thursday after several weeks on the lam with a teenage girl, was scheduled to appear on state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday.

