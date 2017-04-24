Teacher accused of kidnapping to face...

Teacher accused of kidnapping to face federal charges in Tennessee

Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

A former Tennessee schoolteacher accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl and taking her on a multistate odyssey that included sexual abuse before the pair were found in California will be returned to face federal kidnapping charges in Nashville. Tad Cummins, 50, appeared in U.S. District Court in Sacramento, California, on Monday on a charge of transporting Elizabeth Thomas across state lines for sex.

