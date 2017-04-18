Takl Announces Expansion into Sacrame...

Takl Announces Expansion into Sacramento Area with Fast-Growing On-Demand Home Services App

5 hrs ago

More than 2,200 Local Providers Signed Up to Serve Surrounding Central Valley Area as Takl Continues its National Expansion )--Nashville-based Takl, Inc., a national leader in on-demand home services and maker of the app-based mobile platform that connects providers and users, today announced its entry into the Sacramento metropolitan area and surrounding central valley region including Stockton serving over 40 cities in the area. Click to Tweet .

Read more at Business Wire.

Sacramento, CA

