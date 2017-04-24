Taking on teacher tenure in Californi...

Taking on teacher tenure in California is no small undertaking

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, treading where most legislators fear to go, is challenging the public school teachers' unions on the issue of tenure. A former San Diego State University professor and San Diego school board member, Weber is carrying Assembly Bill 1220 , which seeks to toughen tenure for public school teachers, ever so slightly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 1 hr dr max 1
Dirty Snapchat usernames 11 hr Bruinsfan11 47
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 16 hr God Guns and America 59
Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l... Sun Fucisil 16
Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia Sun Fucisil 3
i need a solid BANANA for my squirting! KlK me ... Sat Kenkenbananaken 2
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... Sat Samson 8
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,693,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC