Taking on teacher tenure in California is no small undertaking
Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, treading where most legislators fear to go, is challenging the public school teachers' unions on the issue of tenure. A former San Diego State University professor and San Diego school board member, Weber is carrying Assembly Bill 1220 , which seeks to toughen tenure for public school teachers, ever so slightly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|1 hr
|dr max
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|11 hr
|Bruinsfan11
|47
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|16 hr
|God Guns and America
|59
|Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l...
|Sun
|Fucisil
|16
|Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia
|Sun
|Fucisil
|3
|i need a solid BANANA for my squirting! KlK me ...
|Sat
|Kenkenbananaken
|2
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|Sat
|Samson
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC