Suspects Arrested in Valentinea s Day Shooting
Dan Martin, 21, and Allen Pina, 20, have been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail following their involvement in the West Stockton Boulevard shooting, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Two groups of people were seen arguing in the Golden Corral before gunfire rang out Feb. 14. Members between the two groups began shooting at one another, stirring up panic in the packed room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill supporting renewable energy advances
|1 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|3 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|46
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|95
|medical doctor and adderral
|22 hr
|Dr Death
|2
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Fri
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|Fri
|Scratch18
|36
|How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7...
|Thu
|Cassatty
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC