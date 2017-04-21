Suspects Arrested in Valentinea s Day Shooting

Dan Martin, 21, and Allen Pina, 20, have been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail following their involvement in the West Stockton Boulevard shooting, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Two groups of people were seen arguing in the Golden Corral before gunfire rang out Feb. 14. Members between the two groups began shooting at one another, stirring up panic in the packed room.

