Stretch drive at the state capitol: Live video chat Wednesday at noon

The California State Capitol building seen here is currently housing the "Our Union Forever: California's Role in the Civil War" exhibit at the California State Capitol Museum Wednesday June 10, 2009, in Sacramento, Calif. The exhibit designed to explore California's political, financial, and military support of President Abraham Lincoln and the preservation of the Union is part of "Lincoln's California Legacy" a series of exhibits being presented by the California State Parks and the Capitol District State Museums and Historic Parks at several Sacramento area museums.

