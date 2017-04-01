Sticker Shock Sets In Following $2 Ci...

Sticker Shock Sets In Following $2 Cigarette Tax Hike

"I used to come in here and get these two packs for $10 out the door," said a customer at Cigarettes and Tobacco in Sacramento. "Almost $15 for two packs of cigarettes, that's ridiculous... We're about to stop smoking."

