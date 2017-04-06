South Lake Tahoe Police Looking for M...

South Lake Tahoe Police Looking for Missing Sacramento Woman

15 hrs ago

According to police, Pamela Suwinsky left her motel on Lake Tahoe Boulevard on the afternoon of April 3 and hasn't been seen since. Police say Pamela did not take her dog, purse, cell phone or car, but they believe she had her ID and credit cards with her.

