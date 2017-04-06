South Lake Tahoe Police Looking for Missing Sacramento Woman
According to police, Pamela Suwinsky left her motel on Lake Tahoe Boulevard on the afternoon of April 3 and hasn't been seen since. Police say Pamela did not take her dog, purse, cell phone or car, but they believe she had her ID and credit cards with her.
