Siskiyou County Deputies Arrest Tennessee Ex-Teacher Suspected of Kidnapping Teen
Within 24 hours of his arrest at a remote cabin in Siskiyou County, Tad Cummins was on a prisoner transport to Sacramento, to be arraigned on federal charges. The 15-year-old girl he'd run away with was on a plane back home to her father in Tennessee.
