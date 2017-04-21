Siskiyou County Deputies Arrest Tenne...

Siskiyou County Deputies Arrest Tennessee Ex-Teacher Suspected of Kidnapping Teen

Within 24 hours of his arrest at a remote cabin in Siskiyou County, Tad Cummins was on a prisoner transport to Sacramento, to be arraigned on federal charges. The 15-year-old girl he'd run away with was on a plane back home to her father in Tennessee.

