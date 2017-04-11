Serial killer Terry Childs convicted of two new Santa Cruz County murders murders from 1980s
A man who by his own confessions is a serial killer pleaded guilty to two additional Santa Cruz County murders from the 1980s. Terry Childs, a 61-year-old former Aptos man, was sentenced to two life sentences without parole in the murders of Joan Mack and Christopher Hall on Friday.
