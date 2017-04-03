School closed after fire damaged Sacramento middle school
Metro Fire crews received a call about 1:45 a.m. of a fire at James Rutter Middle School on Palmer House Drive. The blaze was quickly contained and extinguished, but flames had already ripped through a few classrooms in the F wing of the campus by way of the attic.
