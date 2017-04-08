Sacramento Woman Starts Petition Amid Potential Water Rate Hike
When Marissa Burt moved into her Del Paso Manor home 14 years ago she paid $25 every other month for water. In 2010 her water bill started to get more expensive after the Del Paso Manor Water District implemented a rate hike pushing her cost to $86 every other month.
