Sacramento Weighs Ordinance to Require Pet Stores to Sell Shelter Dogs, Cats
A new ordinance being considered by the City of Sacramento would prohibit pet stores from selling dogs or cats from individual or commercial breeders. Proponents of the ordinance say the reasoning behind it is two-fold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Fucisil
|34
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|8 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|49
|Recover Data from Samsung Galaxy S7 Broken Screen
|8 hr
|JoannePark
|3
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|11 hr
|Samson
|6
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|11 hr
|lunatwil
|40
|Snapchat me: Control me : jjoens75
|14 hr
|Jjoens75
|1
|Sacramento TV Icon Harry Martin Dies (Feb '08)
|18 hr
|8 all
|55
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC