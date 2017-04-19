Sacramento Residential Rents Continue...

Sacramento Residential Rents Continue to Rise

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

According to Zillow, the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is Sacramento in the second quarter of 2017 is $1,175. That's up of from $982 at this time last year and $690 in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 4 hr Scratch18 36
How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7... 12 hr Cassatty 4
Samsung Galaxy S8 File Recovery 15 hr Cassatty 2
News Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo... 15 hr ThomasA 9
Recover Lost Data from Sony Xperia Devices Wed rachelhot 1
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Wed Vincent 5,455
News House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep... Wed Chicagoan by Birth 10
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC