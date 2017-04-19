Sacramento Residential Rents Continue to Rise
According to Zillow, the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is Sacramento in the second quarter of 2017 is $1,175. That's up of from $982 at this time last year and $690 in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|4 hr
|Scratch18
|36
|How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7...
|12 hr
|Cassatty
|4
|Samsung Galaxy S8 File Recovery
|15 hr
|Cassatty
|2
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|9
|Recover Lost Data from Sony Xperia Devices
|Wed
|rachelhot
|1
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Wed
|Vincent
|5,455
|House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep...
|Wed
|Chicagoan by Birth
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC