Sacramento Protesters Call for President Trump to Release Tax Returns
Hundreds marched in Sacramento Saturday, and all of them just wanted one thing, to get President Trump to release his tax returns. Marchers gathered on the original Tax Day with costumes, chants and many signs calling for the President to release his 2016 tax returns.
