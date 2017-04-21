Sacramento police release more video ...

Sacramento police release more video from beating of suspected jaywalker

The Sacramento Police Department released additional videos Thursday of an incident last week in which a patrol officer punched a man in the face multiple times. The new videos show an alternately silent and upset Nandi Cain.

