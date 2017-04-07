Sacramento Police Investigates After Suspect Breaks Into Home of South Land Park Homicide Victims
Sacramento Police officials are leading an investigation at the South Land Park home of the victims of the Mar. 23 quadruple homicide after it was broken into. The 35th Avenue residence of Angel Vasquez, her daughter Mia and her son Alvin was broken into Wednesday night by an unknown person.
