Sacramento Police Investigate Shootin...

Sacramento Police Investigate Shooting on Stockton Boulevard

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Reports of a shooting, waiting to hear more @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/gYmCgzslaw Officers have blocked off roadways in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 41 min Well Well 28
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 43 min Well Well 41
News Holocaust survivor sees parallel between deport... Sun Oh No You Di-nt 2
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) Sat RiccardoFire 94
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... Sat Luz Morales 5
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
Recover Lost Videos from Samsung Galaxy S7 Mar 31 rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,044,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC