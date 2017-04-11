Sacramento Man Seen Arrested in a Una...

Sacramento Man Seen Arrested in a Unacceptablea Video Speaks Out

9 hrs ago

The man seen grabbed by the neck, pushed to the ground and punched repeatedly by a Sacramento Police officer is speaking out the day after his arrest. Nandi Cain Jr., 24, told FOX40 he was walking home from work in the Del Paso Heights when he was stopped by the officer Monday afternoon.

