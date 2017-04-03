Sacramento man pleads guilty to K2 conspiracy in Callaway County
By pleading guilty today in federal court, Michael James Butler, 40, of Sacramento, Calif., admitted that he participated in a mail fraud conspiracy from Dec. 18, 2012, to July 16, 2015, and participated in a money-laundering conspiracy during the same time frame. The conspiracies were related to the distribution of synthetic cannabinoids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|1 hr
|Canuck stay home
|43
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|10 hr
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|7
|Trump Eats Detainees
|12 hr
|Luz Morales
|4
|We need your answers!
|13 hr
|Michellegerman
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|13 hr
|Zzz123
|25
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|18 hr
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Holocaust survivor sees parallel between deport...
|Apr 2
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC