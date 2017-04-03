Sacramento man pleads guilty to K2 co...

Sacramento man pleads guilty to K2 conspiracy in Callaway County

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

By pleading guilty today in federal court, Michael James Butler, 40, of Sacramento, Calif., admitted that he participated in a mail fraud conspiracy from Dec. 18, 2012, to July 16, 2015, and participated in a money-laundering conspiracy during the same time frame. The conspiracies were related to the distribution of synthetic cannabinoids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 1 hr Canuck stay home 43
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... 10 hr Sedgewick P Hunsa... 7
Trump Eats Detainees 12 hr Luz Morales 4
We need your answers! 13 hr Michellegerman 1
Dirty Snapchat usernames 13 hr Zzz123 25
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 18 hr Bigdick Obama 29
News Holocaust survivor sees parallel between deport... Apr 2 Oh No You Di-nt 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Sacramento County was issued at April 04 at 2:09PM PDT

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,449 • Total comments across all topics: 280,067,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC