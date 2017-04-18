Sacramento Man Convicted of Robbery at Davis Target
A Sacramento man was found guilty Monday of robbing a Davis Target store, according to the Yolo County district attorney. Adam Nersesyan, 29, entered the Target store on April 4 of last year, and took various fragrances worth more than $780 and put them inside a stolen ice cooler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Recover Deleted Data from Broken Android on Mac
|12 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|12 hr
|misbehaved
|8
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|13 hr
|Bob Is Gay
|44
|How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from LG G5/G4/G3...
|15 hr
|Cassatty
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Data from Sony Xperia XZ...
|15 hr
|Cassatty
|4
|LG Data Recovery – How to Recover Deleted Files...
|16 hr
|Cassatty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC