Sacramento Man Convicted of Robbery at Davis Target

A Sacramento man was found guilty Monday of robbing a Davis Target store, according to the Yolo County district attorney. Adam Nersesyan, 29, entered the Target store on April 4 of last year, and took various fragrances worth more than $780 and put them inside a stolen ice cooler.

