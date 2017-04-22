Sacramento Father Pleads for Return of Daughter Missing from Brentwood
Seventeen-year-old Kamryn Bresee went missing Wednesday from her mother's Brentwood home and hasn't been heard from since. "We just want you to come home, I'll go wherever you are to get you," said her father John McCarthy.
