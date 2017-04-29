Sacramento Crews Battle Flames at Tro...

Sacramento Crews Battle Flames at Troubled Vacant Home

11 hrs ago

Neighbors on Truckee Way in Sacramento said Saturday that a vacant residence has been the scene of a number of problems after crews extinguished a fire started in its backyard. Near Truckee Way and 34th Street, charred remnants are all that remain of a shed in the backyard of a boarded-up home.

