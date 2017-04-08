Sacramento Couple Sentenced for Massage Torture-Murder
A Sacramento couple who tied up and tortured a massage client for two days before killing him have been sentenced to life in prison. The Sacramento Bee says Jeremy McMahon got life without parole and his girlfriend, Michelle Okumura, was sentenced to 38 years to life on Friday.
