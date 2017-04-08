Sacramento Couple Sentenced for Massa...

Sacramento Couple Sentenced for Massage Torture-Murder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A Sacramento couple who tied up and tortured a massage client for two days before killing him have been sentenced to life in prison. The Sacramento Bee says Jeremy McMahon got life without parole and his girlfriend, Michelle Okumura, was sentenced to 38 years to life on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why am I being hit on by much younger men? 19 hr DeVertigoLeMarcus 2
Rob Carlmark's is nasty. he goes deep and wide. 19 hr Lt Calley 3
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Sat That guy 5,451
Dirty Snapchat usernames Sat Jrr591 28
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Fri 13th Amendment 45
How to Restore Deleted Text Messages from Andro... Thu rachelhot 2
Lets Play Music Thu Lifehouse 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,161,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC