A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting death of a Sacramento State graduate who was missing for several days from her Arden-area home, deputies said. Teris Vinson, of Sacramento, was charged with murder in 28-year-old Janet Mejia's death, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.
