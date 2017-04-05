Sacramento Bee challenges Republican narrative on gas tax increase
For weeks, California's Republican minority has argued that the state wouldn't need to raise gasoline taxes and vehicle licensing fees if it just used the money it already collected from existing revenues to pay for road construction and repair projects. On Wednesday, a day before the state's legislature vote on the increases, the Sacramento Bee analyzed comments by Republican leadership, in both the Senate and Assembly, about the proposed increases, and called them factually "iffy."
