Sacramento-area school rebounds after suspected arson
Sacramento students returned Monday morning to James Rutter Middle School -- 11 days after a fire damaged multiple classrooms and shut down the school two days before Spring Break. "Thanks to the quick work of school site staff, plans to restore classroom instruction came together last week," said Xanthi Pinkerton, spokesperson for the Elk Grove Unified School District.
