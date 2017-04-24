Rural County Representatives hosts Corning meeting, takes Tehama County tour

Members of Rural County Representatives of California taste olive oil and olives while others browse the gift shop Wednesday at Lucero Olive Oil, which was one of the stops the group took on a south county tour. Corning >> Members of Rural County Representatives of California took a tour of southern Tehama County on Wednesday to explore the area prior to the organization's meeting Thursday at Carlino's Event Center in Rolling Hills Casino.

