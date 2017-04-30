Rising sea has a target: California

Rising sea has a target: California

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A slow-moving emergency is lapping at California's shores - climate-driven sea-level rise that experts now predict could elevate the water in coastal areas up to 10 feet in just 70 years, gobbling up beach front and overwhelming low-lying cities. The speed with which polar ice is melting and glacier shelves are cracking off indicates to some scientists that once-unthinkable outer-range projections of sea rise may turn out to be too conservative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 6 hr Bruinsfan11 47
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 12 hr God Guns and America 59
Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l... 23 hr Fucisil 16
Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia 23 hr Fucisil 3
i need a solid BANANA for my squirting! KlK me ... Sat Kenkenbananaken 2
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... Sat Samson 8
News Why Sacramento County courthouse is a haven for... Fri cbo 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,688,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC