Rising sea has a target: California
A slow-moving emergency is lapping at California's shores - climate-driven sea-level rise that experts now predict could elevate the water in coastal areas up to 10 feet in just 70 years, gobbling up beach front and overwhelming low-lying cities. The speed with which polar ice is melting and glacier shelves are cracking off indicates to some scientists that once-unthinkable outer-range projections of sea rise may turn out to be too conservative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|6 hr
|Bruinsfan11
|47
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|12 hr
|God Guns and America
|59
|Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l...
|23 hr
|Fucisil
|16
|Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia
|23 hr
|Fucisil
|3
|i need a solid BANANA for my squirting! KlK me ...
|Sat
|Kenkenbananaken
|2
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|Sat
|Samson
|8
|Why Sacramento County courthouse is a haven for...
|Fri
|cbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC