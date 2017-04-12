Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and low vacancy rates
There are 8 comments on the The Daily Breeze story from 12 hrs ago, titled Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and low vacancy rates. In it, The Daily Breeze reports that:
Bobbo and Tracy Byrnes have been notified that their rent will increase by $600 a month to $2,050 on June 1. The couple has lived at Huntington Manor Apartments for over 17 years, the only home they have lived in since they moved to California. Residents all over the complex are getting similar rent-hike notices and others are being told they'll get similar notices in the future, and “it's going to be ugly.” The Byrnes were photographed in Huntington Beach on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
115 .......... Los Angeles, CA .......... 47.19 .......... 112 .......... 118
The above score is the score for the best cities to find jobs in. Los Angeles was ranked 115 out of 150. 1 being the best place and 150 being the worst.
Supposedly the best city to find jobs in is:
1 ......... Scottsdale, AZ ..........70.48 .......... 1 .......... 2
The Arizona Minimum Wage is currently $10.00 per hour.
The Arizona Minimum Wage is greater than the Federal Minimum Wage of $7.25 per hour, so employees in Arizona are entitled to the higher minimum wage of $10.00 per hour.
Los Angeles Minimum Wage: starting at $10.50/hour on July 1, 2016, then $12.00 (2017),$13.25 (2018),$14.25 (2019), and $15.00 (2020).
2,050 monthly rent with minimum wage:=
10.50/hr at 40 hrs/wk with full time status = 1680/month.
Making 19/hr at 40 hrs/wk with full time status = 3040/month.
2 individuals working at minimum wage @ 10.50 = 3360/month.
With rent as 2,050. Remainder is 1,310 a month for a couple which equals 327.50 per week.
Newcomers moving into the area looking for jobs are entering into the 115th best/worst place, out of 150, out of U.S. cities.
Each city may be trying to gentrify which is up to Mayors and local law makers and individual property owners. But for private individuals to sell out people's homes for cash on hand, gentrification, they are actually not doing any good for themselves or their communities. They are otherwise known as: Self seeking.
They do not care if people are tossed to the side of the streets as long as they get their monies in hand....cash.
Once the property owners sell out, they are no longer liable to answer any questions pertaining their rent or housing concerns. After the exchange of Title ownership rights, the newly acquired person/persons will be the one who will be giving the 'sorrys' to everyone without a regret. The previous land owner or even property manager/owner, will then have been long gone with the cash in hand..
So, every gentrified property is now owned by the new 'i don't care about you's'.... Be careful if you live in a gentrified place. Although the place was formerly resided in with families and many decades of personal living, the new people and new families in these gentrified places have taken the residences of those who may have been tossed out onto their own self sufficiency with no concern or care from the new owners.. To have such persons/people as your dinner guests and sleep overs as landlords, friends, etc... might go wrong if they feel as if you have turned against them.
If they can toss the 'poor' onto the streets, they will do the same with the privileged. Most sympathy goes to those less fortunate. If sympathy is lacking to the less fortunate, then where is any sympathy?
If you haven't noticed or learned, monies can be very arrogant; beyond conversation or understanding...
But 'old monies' is different than 'new monies'. The 'new monies' are the ones who enjoy... The old monies tend to live normal lives...
Coco Chanel once said: "There are people who have money and people who are rich."
The new monies are 'rich'. The old monies have money.
