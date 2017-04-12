Record-breaking water levels for Cali...

Record-breaking water levels for California

Rainfall and harsh winds blast walkers on West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz on Sunday morning. Not only will this week's incoming storms be packing their usual grab bag of mischief for Northern California - widespread and heavier precipitation, winds gusting up to 30 mph, snowfalls dropping from 5,000 to 3,500 feet - but the systems appear to have their hearts set on breaking one big thing: On Wednesday morning, as the northern half of the state braced for the first of several weather systems approaching in the next 10 days, the so-called "Northern Sierra eight-station index" sat at 87.7 inches, perched just a tad below the current record for the water year, which runs from October through September.

