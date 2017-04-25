Proposed Site for Outdoor Homeless Community in Sacramento on Hold After Group Voices ‘Viab...
A few tents already dot the far end of the field that a Sacramento City Councilman wants to turn into an outdoor homeless community, counseling and triage center for up to 150. Warren has had his sights set on a two-acre baseball field near the Johnston Community Center in North Sacramento.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|3 hr
|sxc
|41
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|3 hr
|Sonny Beeches
|52
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Ely Jim
|7,096
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|Fucisil
|34
|Recover Data from Samsung Galaxy S7 Broken Screen
|16 hr
|JoannePark
|3
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|18 hr
|Samson
|6
|Snapchat me: Control me : jjoens75
|22 hr
|Jjoens75
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC