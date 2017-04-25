Proposed Site for Outdoor Homeless Co...

Proposed Site for Outdoor Homeless Community in Sacramento on Hold After Group Voices ‘Viab...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A few tents already dot the far end of the field that a Sacramento City Councilman wants to turn into an outdoor homeless community, counseling and triage center for up to 150. Warren has had his sights set on a two-acre baseball field near the Johnston Community Center in North Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 3 hr sxc 41
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 3 hr Sonny Beeches 52
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 6 hr Ely Jim 7,096
A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09) 13 hr Fucisil 34
Recover Data from Samsung Galaxy S7 Broken Screen 16 hr JoannePark 3
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... 18 hr Samson 6
Snapchat me: Control me : jjoens75 22 hr Jjoens75 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,675 • Total comments across all topics: 280,578,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC