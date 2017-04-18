Proposed bill aims to give a unwanteda pets better shot at forever homes
SACRAMENTO >> A bill making its way through the California legislature is aimed at changing how cats, dogs and rabbits become family pets. AB 485 would make it illegal for pet stores to sell dogs, cats and rabbits from any source other than from a shelter or rescue group.
