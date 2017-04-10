Potential for thunderstorms and - isolated tornadoes' if storm tracks over Mother Lode
Depending on how far south the current storm tracks over the Central Sierra and how strong it is as it churns across the Mother Lode, Sonora and Yosemite could get a half inch to 1 inch of precipitation through tonight. A storm system described as moderately strong was expected to bring winds gusting to 30 miles per hour in the Mother Lode, with thunderstorms possible as well as "potential isolated tornadoes," forecasters with the National Weather Service in Sacramento said.
