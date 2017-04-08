Police Now Calling Sacramento Woman`s...

Police Now Calling Sacramento Woman`s Disappearance in Tahoe a oeSuspiciousa

Friday detectives gathered around a mattress inside room 111 and collected evidence bags at the Motel 6 on South Lake Tahoe Boulevard. After four days with no sign of 62-year-old Pamela Suwinsky, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department is now calling her disappearance from her motel room "suspicious."

