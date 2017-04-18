Piedmont Council Scouts go to Sacramento, meet lawmakers
On April 5, 49 youth delegates ranging in age from 8 to 20 from across the state represented the Boy Scouts of America in Sacramento to present the organization's Report to the State, according to Jo Hazelett of the Piedmont Council. Hazelett noted that three youth delegates from the Piedmont Council attended: Andre Bowers, a new Scout in Troop 1; John Jogopulos, sergeant of the Piedmont Police Explorers; and Maya Guzdar, Venturing Officer Association president and a vice president of the Piedmont Community Service Crew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|42
|How to Recover Deleted Data from Sony Xperia XZ...
|9 hr
|YuliaKarymova
|3
|Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8
|13 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|15 hr
|Bosshog
|33
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|Mon
|YuliaKarymova
|3
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|OldLady
|27
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|Apr 15
|BeenThereBefore
|32
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC