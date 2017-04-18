Piedmont Council Scouts go to Sacrame...

Piedmont Council Scouts go to Sacramento, meet lawmakers

On April 5, 49 youth delegates ranging in age from 8 to 20 from across the state represented the Boy Scouts of America in Sacramento to present the organization's Report to the State, according to Jo Hazelett of the Piedmont Council. Hazelett noted that three youth delegates from the Piedmont Council attended: Andre Bowers, a new Scout in Troop 1; John Jogopulos, sergeant of the Piedmont Police Explorers; and Maya Guzdar, Venturing Officer Association president and a vice president of the Piedmont Community Service Crew.

