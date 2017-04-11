Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Train Near ...

Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Train Near American River in Sacramento

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A person was hit and killed by a train in Sacramento on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Reports of a train striking a pedestrian, between American River RR bridge and Bus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 5 Best Android Recovery Software to Restore... 6 hr rachelhot 1
medical professional & doctor dating 8 hr Dating is around 2
Recover Deleted Files from ZTE Devices 9 hr rachelhot 1
Sacramento Bar None Auction SCAM (Oct '10) 11 hr John 28
News House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep... 14 hr Big Pud 5
War Promises 19 hr lonesome october 1
News Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ... 23 hr Sedgewick P Hunsa... 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC