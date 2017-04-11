Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Train Near American River in Sacramento
A person was hit and killed by a train in Sacramento on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Reports of a train striking a pedestrian, between American River RR bridge and Bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 5 Best Android Recovery Software to Restore...
|6 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|medical professional & doctor dating
|8 hr
|Dating is around
|2
|Recover Deleted Files from ZTE Devices
|9 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Sacramento Bar None Auction SCAM (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|John
|28
|House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep...
|14 hr
|Big Pud
|5
|War Promises
|19 hr
|lonesome october
|1
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|23 hr
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC