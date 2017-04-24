Our View: Transparency sorely lacking at CPUC and in Sacramento

The California Public Utilities Commission and the public's right to know will collide on Thursday when the CPUC will vote on a staff recommendation to withhold and redact documents related to the now closed San Onofre nuclear power plant on the Southern California coast. According to Consumer Watchdog, San Diego-based attorneys Mike Aguirre and Maria Severson asked for the 124 records of communication under the Public Records Act.

