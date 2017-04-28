Orange County drivers are no winners ...

Orange County drivers are no winners in Sacramento backroom deal

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

In recent days, Orange County drivers have heard from some people about how everyone will benefit greatly from the transportation finance bill that the California Legislature approved this month. More money for road repairs and a constitutional "guarantee" to protect new transportation tax dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Recover Deleted Files from Android SD Card 10 hr JoannePark 2
How to Transfer Music from Android to Android 10 hr rachelhot 1
California Water Quality Control Board Forged E... 19 hr Libi A Uremovic 2
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... 22 hr JUST SAY DUH 7
Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia 22 hr Sedgewick P Hunsa... 2
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Thu Haba Daba 48
Recover Deleted Data from Broken Android on Mac Wed Cassatty 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,985 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC