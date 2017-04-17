Officials: Midtown Sacramento Fire Determined to be Electrical, Accidental
Investigators say the large fire that seriously damaged an auto repair business Sunday in Midtown Sacramento was electrical and accidental. No one was reported injured by the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8
|1 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|3 hr
|Bosshog
|33
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|Unca Remus
|41
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|19 hr
|YuliaKarymova
|3
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|OldLady
|27
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|Apr 15
|BeenThereBefore
|32
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 15
|Ex-mrs Miller
|68
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC