Officials: Midtown Sacramento Fire Determined to be Electrical, Accidental

9 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Investigators say the large fire that seriously damaged an auto repair business Sunday in Midtown Sacramento was electrical and accidental. No one was reported injured by the fire.

