Official says California graduation rate rises to 83 percent

More than 8 in 10 public high school students in the class of 2016 graduated on time, California's top education official announced Tuesday, citing higher education funding as a major cause. Just over 83 percent of the students finished in four years, up about 1 percentage point from the prior year to reach a new high, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson said.

