News 4 mins ago 11:09 a.m.Sacramento's connection to the Oklahoma City bombing
Retired firefighter Arthur Gonsalves was a part of FEMA's Sacramento Search and Rescue Task Force deployed to Oklahoma City after the bombing in 1995. The April 19, 1995, bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people, including 19 children, isn't just another anniversary for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News10.net.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recover Lost Data from Sony Xperia Devices
|4 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|8 hr
|Vincent
|5,455
|House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep...
|12 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|10
|Recover Deleted Data from Broken Android on Mac
|Tue
|rachelhot
|1
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|Tue
|misbehaved
|8
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Bob Is Gay
|44
|How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from LG G5/G4/G3...
|Tue
|Cassatty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC