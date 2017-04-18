News 4 mins ago 11:09 a.m.Sacramento'...

News 4 mins ago 11:09 a.m.Sacramento's connection to the Oklahoma City bombing

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News10.net

Retired firefighter Arthur Gonsalves was a part of FEMA's Sacramento Search and Rescue Task Force deployed to Oklahoma City after the bombing in 1995. The April 19, 1995, bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people, including 19 children, isn't just another anniversary for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News10.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Recover Lost Data from Sony Xperia Devices 4 hr rachelhot 1
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) 8 hr Vincent 5,455
News House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep... 12 hr Chicagoan by Birth 10
Recover Deleted Data from Broken Android on Mac Tue rachelhot 1
News Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo... Tue misbehaved 8
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Tue Bob Is Gay 44
How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from LG G5/G4/G3... Tue Cassatty 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,796 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC