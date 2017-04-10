New work from Monterey Bay artists shreds preconceptions
Artists Ann Hazels, Sarah Bianco, Peter Hiers and Margaret Niven participate in an artists' discussion Sunday. “New Work: Bianco / Hazels / Hiers / Niven” features recent art in a variety of media from four Monterey Bay region artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|16 min
|DeVertigoLeMarcus
|5,453
|House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep...
|2 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|Stinky Feet Sexy?
|5 hr
|Stand By News
|1
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|11 hr
|Reality Check
|1
|[Solved Problem]My Android Can Not Connect to PC
|16 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Why am I being hit on by much younger men?
|Sun
|Roudy the Weird
|3
|Review: Empire Electric Equipment Corporation
|Sun
|Tom Rossi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC