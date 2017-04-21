New Father, 18-Year-Old Killed in Power Inn Road Crash
A new father and an 18-year-old were both killed in a crash Thursday on Power Inn Road, a street neighbors and police are saying is known for being dangerous. Tony Martinez, 45, was riding his motorcycle down Power Inn Road near 53rd Avenue when the crash occurred.
