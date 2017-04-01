Marine with Sacramento Ties Arrested ...

Marine with Sacramento Ties Arrested for Twentynine Palms Double Homicide

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A marine with ties to Sacramento was arrested Thursday in Twentynine Palms for the shooting death of a woman and her adult daughter. Officials listed Rafael Ari Aikens, 22, as a person of interest following the Mar. 24 homicide of the two women.

