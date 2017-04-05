Man Suspected of Killing Richmond Woman In Front of Kids Arrested in Sacramento
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Richmond woman in front of her two kids Tuesday was arrested in Sacramento Wednesday, police said. Richmond Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|6 hr
|Solarman
|8
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|13 hr
|Roudy the Sevente...
|44
|Trump Eats Detainees
|Tue
|Luz Morales
|4
|We need your answers!
|Tue
|Michellegerman
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|Tue
|Zzz123
|25
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Holocaust survivor sees parallel between deport...
|Apr 2
|Oh No You Di-nt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC