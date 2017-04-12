Local Attorney, Former Sheriff Weigh in on Violent Arrest Video
A local lawyer and the former Sacramento County sheriff weighed in on the viral video showing the violent arrest of a Del Paso Heights man by a Sacramento police officer for allegedly jaywalking. Video released by the Sacramento Police Department shows the officer's repeated requests for Cain to stop walking being ignored.
