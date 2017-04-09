Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to fixing roads
There are 1 comment on the Inside Bay Area story from 20 hrs ago, titled Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to fixing roads. In it, Inside Bay Area reports that:
I often support Gov. Jerry Brown legislatively but his proposed permanent gas tax and auto fees are hypocritical. Now totaling $59 billion, only about 25 percent is for local roads and about 36 percent for state highways, bridges, culverts etc.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
Politicians don't care what you think. The Democratic majority runs this state. They do what they want, when they want, how they want. Your input isn't wanted. Besides, you voted all these clowns into the positions of power they are in right now, so go look in the mirror and blame the real person for the problem.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|2 hr
|Bbygirllolita
|30
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|DeVertigoLeMarcus
|5,453
|House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep...
|7 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|Stinky Feet Sexy?
|10 hr
|Stand By News
|1
|[Solved Problem]My Android Can Not Connect to PC
|21 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Why am I being hit on by much younger men?
|Sun
|Roudy the Weird
|3
|Review: Empire Electric Equipment Corporation
|Sun
|Tom Rossi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC