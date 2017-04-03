Legislature approves tax, fee hike fo...

Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads in a victory for Gov. Brown

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Laguna News Post

Gov. Jerry Brown walks into a meeting of the Senate Democratic Caucus to urge them to approve a transportation plan Thursday in Sacramento. Brown and top legislative leaders pressed all week to convince fellow Democrats to support the measure that would place a $5-billion-a-year boost in California's gas and vehicle taxes to pay for major road repairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna News Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why am I being hit on by much younger men? 15 hr DeVertigoLeMarcus 2
Rob Carlmark's is nasty. he goes deep and wide. 15 hr Lt Calley 3
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) 22 hr That guy 5,451
Dirty Snapchat usernames Sat Jrr591 28
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Fri 13th Amendment 45
How to Restore Deleted Text Messages from Andro... Thu rachelhot 2
Lets Play Music Thu Lifehouse 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,953 • Total comments across all topics: 280,157,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC